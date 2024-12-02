OT-Morpho brings to market biometric payment cards

Biometric recognition is available through a fingerprint sensor which has been inserted into an EMV-compliant card. The cardholders biometric fingerprint template is securely stored in the chip of the card. As the card is inserted into/tapped onto an EMV payment terminal, cardholders place their finger onto the sensor and an OT-Morpho algorithm matches the fingerprint to the template stored in the card, replacing the manual entry of a PIN.

As a customer authenticates the payment by holding their finger onto the biometric card, the added security enables merchants to extend the threshold of contactless payments. The service can also be deployed by governments and banks.