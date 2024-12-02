OT introduces payment card with Card Verification Value

The solution integrates Card Verification Value/Code (dCVV/dCVC) technology from NagraID Security (NIDS) in order to secure online transactions. NIDS is the display card specialist acquired by OT.

The CVV/CVC or security code is a 3 or 4-digit code usually printed on the back of a payment card, next to the signature panel. It is used as an additional security element to secure an online transaction to ensure that the cardholder is actually in possession of the card.

According to the ECB1, 60% of the value of total card fraud in Europe in 2012 resulted from card-not-present (CNP) payments.

Present in the payment, telecommunications and identity markets, Oberthur Technologies provides end-to-end solutions in the smart transactions, mobile financial services, machine-to-machine, digital identity and transport and access control fields. With approximately 50 sales offices across 5 continents and 10 facilities, OT’s international network serves clients in 140 countries.