OT and CA to launch solution for SMS PIN delivery

Cardholders equipped with the OT solution will obtain their code via SMS, allowing them to use their card as soon as they receive it. This offers a practical response to the needs expressed by partners of CA Consumer Finance and its customers, in search of mobility, flexibility and security.

OTs SMART PIN solution, which has been in use since 2009, secures the sending of codes via SMS. It is popular both for its speed of use and its reliability. Adoption of this solution to activate cards reduces fraud by eliminating correspondence by post, and features double encryption of the PIN, which is stored and delivered in a secure way, ensuring better traceability of the code’s transmission and faster access to credit.

OT is a digital security solutions provider for the mobility space. OT is present in the payment, telecommunications and identity markets, and it provides end-to-end solutions in the smart transactions, mobile financial services, machine-to-machine, digital identity and transport and access control fields.

Crédit Agricole Consumer Finance, the result of the merger between Sofinco and Finaref on 1 April 2010, is a player in the consumer finance market with operations in 21 countries.