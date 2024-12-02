Oscilar and Fingerprint join forces



Cumulative online payment fraud losses are expected to total USD 343 billion between 2023 and 2027, and today the average US consumer uses between three to four different fintech apps. With the increased adoption of digital financial apps, fintech companies need solutions to reduce fraud while providing a seamless customer experience. The partnership between Fingerprint and Oscilar aims to deliver a combination of highly accurate device intelligence and a no-code, AI-powered risk decisioning platform to help fintechs achieve this goal.











Fingerprint’s device intelligence platform uses its proprietary Smart Signals to provide a unique identifier for every user touchpoint with up to 99.5% accuracy. With this enhanced, actionable intelligence, fintech companies can make faster, more informed decisions about their traffic.





Furthermore, Oscilar’s no-code, AI-powered platform enables fintechs, banks, and credit unions to manage fraud, compliance, and credit risks. The Oscilar platform redefines risk management with its no-code, AI Risk Decisioning platform, allowing organizations to quickly adapt, test, and deploy risk decisioning policies, minimizing reliance on engineering resources.





The partnership enables fintech, banks, and credit unions to leverage Fingerprint’s device intelligence in various user flows throughout the customer journey within Oscilar’s platform, in order to prevent use cases such as new account fraud, account takeover, and payment fraud.





Benefits customers are able to access

A no-code/low-code and natural language based risk platform that enables fast, easy deployment of risk models, allowing companies to save engineering resources and integrate third-party data sources, such as Fingerprint, quickly with a single API.







Highly accurate device intelligence, including DeviceID and Smart Signals for every stage of the customer journey.





Automated risk decisioning with real-time insights, helping fintechs, banks, and credit unions reduce fraud and improve customer experience while speeding up fraud and risk operations dramatically.





Oscilar was founded to revolutionise risk management for fintechs, banks, and credit unions. Officials from the company commented that partnering with Fingerprint is a natural fit. By integrating their unparalleled device intelligence into Oscilar’s no-code platform, the partnership is making it easier than ever for clients to automate risk decisioning, reduce fraud and deliver the seamless experiences their customers deserve.