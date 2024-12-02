Orum launches verification solution for US bank accounts





Build on top of FedNow, the Federal Reserve’s instant payment rail, Verify determines whether a bank account is open and valid before initiating payments. The solution has complete coverage of all US-based consumer and business bank accounts, aiming to support enterprises in authenticating any type of account.











Verify’s features

With the launch, Orum’s objective is to replace the traditional way businesses verify bank accounts, including slow microdeposits that must be inputted by each user, batched historical data that does not reflect intra-day changes, and the manual entry of end-user login credentials. Through this, the company wants to reduce the lost revenue and decrease the time spent on authenticating bank accounts.



The launch of FedNow enabled Orum to develop a technology that leverages the new payment rail to provide real-time account information to enterprises. The data is automatically sent back to the business via a webhook, offering real-time results and removing the need for customers to be involved in the bank account verification process. Orum developed Verify based on the demand from financial, business, and banking partners who required the ability to instantly validate accounts before processing payments. The company took into consideration opinions from restaurant and ecommerce platforms, as well as from 529 college savings platforms and a multi-national bank.



By using Verify, Maroo, a wedding and events payments platform, saw an increase in business conversion, with officials from the company confirming that the solution helped in onboarding customers with reduced friction, as well as in scaling its business.





More information about Orum