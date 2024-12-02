Orbital receives ISO 27001 certification

The company received the certification, the internationally recognised standard for Information Management Systems (ISMS), after a comprehensive audit process. The achievement underlines Orbital’s commitment to maintaining high standards of information security.
The ISO 27001:2022
was released in October 2022, replacing the previous version from 2013, through a three-year transition period. The standard supports organisations in establishing and maintaining an effective ISMS by leveraging a continual improvement approach. This includes systematically assessing risks to the company’s information security by forming policies and procedures to manage those risks. Additionally, it requires to be regularly reviewed by an independent body so clients can be informed about the state of information security and its standards.
According to Orbital’s officials, the ISO 27001 certification required substantial investments as it involved the input of the entire team, its processes, and technology, with Orbital dedicating considerable time and effort to achieve this. The company highlighted its dedication to security and compliance and the certification underscores its commitment to its clients and stakeholders. As per the information detailed in the press release, Orbital constantly invested in security, and, by receiving the ISO 27001 certification, the company demonstrated effective management of information security risks, prioritising the safeguarding of clients, staff, and stakeholders’ data.
Furthermore, the achievement also supports the increasing demand for secure payment solutions, as Orbital aims to provide safe, efficient, and user-friendly stablecoin payment solutions to a global market of enterprise corporate clients. Representatives stated that one of their company’s objectives is to develop strong relationships with clients and the certification solidifies its commitment as it supports the strengthening of client trust. Also, it allows the company to deliver its services securely and consolidate its reputation.
In addition to the ISO 27001 standard, Orbital received several certifications in 2023, including the Cyber Essentials Plus
, the Cloud Security Alliance
‘Trusted Cloud Provider’ and ‘STAR Level One’ trust marks, and an ‘A’ rating on SecurityScorecard
.
Founded in 2017, Orbital is a finance and blockchain payment solution platform that intends to support global enterprises. The company currently holds licences in three jurisdictions, including the UK, Estonia, and Gibraltar, which allows it to offer a range of traditional and blockchain payment and FX services. Orbital secured its permissions from the Gibraltar Financial Services Commission (GFSC) for DLT and EMI operations in October 2023
. This enabled the company to operate two separate entities, namely Pay Perform Digital Limited (PPDL) and a Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT) Provider, and Pay Perform Gibraltar Limited (PPGL) as an Electronic Money Issuer (EMI) in the jurisdiction.