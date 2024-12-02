This collaboration aims to improve Orbital’s compliance framework, improving client onboarding while reinforcing security, transparency, and efficiency in cross-border transactions.

Know Your Customer provides a compliance solution that unifies an intuitive workspace with real-time registry data, simple integrations, and automation to improve compliance with regulatory requirements.











Orbital’s compliance framework

Orbital supports B2B and B2C businesses with an all-in-one platform that offers named vIBANs, stablecoin wallets, and the ability to pay-in, payout, and exchange across multiple stablecoins, traditional currencies, and over 80 exotic currencies, interchangeably.

As stablecoins are adopted globally, regulatory scrutiny is increasing, making safe onboarding essential for businesses operating with both traditional payments and stablecoins. Know Your Customer specialises in real-time business verification and registry data for compliance, onboarding, and risk monitoring. Orbital chose Know Your Customer for access to registries across 140 countries and requirement for official documentary evidence.

Know Your Customer’s mission of supporting businesses through KYC and AML compliance technology aligns with Obrital’s approach to stablecoin and traditional cross-border transactions. By integrating its business verification and automation solutions, the company aims to offer secure and convenient global payments that meet the regulatory expectations of the industry and its clients’ needs and preferences.





Updates regarding compliance from Orbital

In 2024, the company achieved SOC 2 Type 2 compliance, a process which was verified through a rigorous audit by the CPA firm A-LIGN. Orbital's overall compliance was verified through a rigorous audit conducted by A-LIGN and involved an in-depth examination of Orbital's internal controls, policies, and processes across several AICPA Trust Services Criteria.

The SOC 2 Type 2 compliant status follows other licences that the company secured, including the ISO 27001:2022 licence, the Cloud Security Alliance Trusted Cloud Provider status, and the Cyber Essentials Plus.