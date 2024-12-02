



Following this announcement, Orbital, the group of regulated entities acting as payments solutions providers, is set to continue its strategy of maintaining optimised standards of security and resilience for its partners and customers.

Orbital's overall compliance was verified through a rigorous audit conducted by A-LIGN, a globally respected Certified Public Accountant (CPA) firm. This procedure also involved an in-depth examination of Orbital's internal controls, policies, and processes across several AICPA Trust Services Criteria. In addition, by adhering to these standards, Orbital is expected to continue building and preserving customer trust, with security serving as the cornerstone of its operations and product development.











More information on the SOC 2 Type 2 compliance licence

Orbital represents a global payment solutions provider, which delivers traditional and crypto payments powered by blockchain and stablecoins. The firm currently holds licences in three jurisdictions, which gives it the possibility to provide an all-in-one global payments platform offering pay-ins, payouts, conversion, global accounts in both traditional and crypto currencies, as well as a crypto payment gateway for businesses.

At the same time, the company also allows businesses to operate around the world without the need of time-consuming and expensive cross-border payments. The SOC 2 Type 2 compliant status follows other licences that the company secured, including the ISO 27001:2022 licence, the Cloud Security Alliance Trusted Cloud Provider status, and the Cyber Essentials Plus.

Throughout this process, Orbital is set to strengthen its relationship with customers and sustaining their trust, while also delivering improved services and compliance in order to optimise their experience. As transparency and trust represent important values for the company, it will also focus on making sure that customers’ data and information is private and safeguarded.