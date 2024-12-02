Orange to develop biometric e-payment service in Iraq

The agreement with Canny Quest International is to provide SIMs that enable connectivity to support ISC’s 6,000 terminals at points of service (POS) across Iraq.

ISC has created a new model for e-payment services using smart cards to deliver personalized services, while using biometrics to authenticate customer ID and counter the risk of fraud.

The QiCard chip-based smart-card is used for disbursement of pensions, salaries, grants, and payments for purchases and fees.

The ISC POS terminals are connected to the card management system, which validates transactions through the Orange network. Orange interconnects with all the country’s mobile telecoms operators to ensure country-wide coverage and optimized signal quality.