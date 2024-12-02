Oracle to acquire Palerra to provide security cloud services

Palerra offers a Cloud Access Security Broker product called Loric that offers a combination of visibility into cloud usage, data security, user behaviour analytics, and security configuration, with automated incident responses.

The financial terms of the proposed acquisition were not disclosed. The transaction is subject to customary closing conditions, and the two companies will continue to operate independently until the completion of the deal.

Peter Barker, senior vice president of identity management and security products at Oracle, said Oracle expects to combine its own Oracle Identity Cloud Service (IDaaS) with Palerra’s CASB service, to deliver protection for users, applications and APIs, data, and infrastructure to secure customer adoption of cloud.

In related news, Oracle also said it would acquire LogFire, a provider of cloud-based warehouse management applications, to improve the features of its supply chain management cloud offering.