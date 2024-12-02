Oracle, Nano Home Loans to offer digital onboarding for home loans

The collaboration wants to help the customers to secure a home loan approval within minutes, not weeks. Nano has secured an innovation patent for its proprietary real-time loan application and decision-making technology and is now a member of Oracle PartnerNetwork. This means that jointly, Nano and Oracle, can meet the requirements for Australian lenders ranging from tier-1 to tier-3 banks and non-bank lenders.

Nano Home Loans and Oracle Banking Platform deliver a customer experience catering to both simple and complex home loans for consumer and SME customer segments.

Together Oracle and Nano help solve problems through digital technologies coupled with an open-architecture approach, progressive data decisioning, and complete process automation. Using origination-centric open APIs, the service aggregates data from trusted third-party sources and financial institutions, which helps to eliminate the need to gather and process documents.