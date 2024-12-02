This addition will allow financial firms to automate investigative processes needed to uncover complex patterns and fight financial crime. The agents optimise the overall speed and quality of reviewing suspicious activity by utilising GenAI-driven narratives to supplement investigators’ analysis.

This aims to save time and resources by offloading traditionally manual tasks and enabling investigators to focus on more pressing leads. The new capabilities are available globally for financial institutions of all sizes using the investigation hub crime and case management solution.











Using AI to combat financial crime and reduce manual work

Financial institutions are required to identify and combat increasingly sophisticated financial crime schemes while managing regulatory scrutiny. Traditional investigative processes often rely on tedious manual data collection and analysis that can be slow, resource-intensive, and prone to human error.

Oracle aims to tackle these challenges by offering an AI agent that differs from solutions that employ AI chatbots that require investigators to ask specific questions at the right time. Oracle’s solution is designed to surface insights, collect evidence, recommend decisions, and generate alert narratives. This automated approach helps eliminate inconsistencies caused by variations in user queries and helps deliver more consistent and reliable information for investigative analysts.

The GenAI agents can be leveraged to analyse alert information, including matches between customer data and sanction lists. They can be used to automatically create narratives that summarise the key details of each alert, providing financial crime and compliance investigators with relevant information to better conduct a thorough analysis and make data-informed decisions.

These new capabilities are part of the larger set of Oracle financial crime and compliance management solutions designed to make financial investigations more predictable and reliable by utilising GenAI.