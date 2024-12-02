Oracle acquires Dyn to support business offerings

The business software and hardware company did not disclose financial terms of the deal, but has planned to enhance its own offerings with Dyns expertise in monitoring, controlling, and optimizing cloud-based internet applications and managing online traffic.

Dyn has more than 3,500 customers including Netflix, Twitter, and CNBC, making tens of billions of online traffic optimizing decisions daily, according to Oracle. In October 2016 Dyn was the target of cyber-attacks that pounded the underpinnings of the internet, crippling Twitter, Netflix and other major websites with the help of once-dumb devices made smart with online connections.