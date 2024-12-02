Opus partners with Checkmarx





The collaboration supports Opus’ commitment to enhancing security in the financial sector, by improving its protection against cyber threats for its customers. Opus combined its technical expertise with Checkmarx’s application security platform to advance the security of the payment ecosystem.











The partnership’s benefits

The partnership enables clients to embrace DevSecOps with Checkmarx’s application security platform. By integrating Checkmarx’s solutions, Opus receives access to Checkmarx One’s features, allowing a proactive enhancement for its clients’ systems. Through configuration and automation, Opus’ clients will be able to identify, prioritise, and respond to threats and vulnerabilities based on their business impact.



Considering that real-time payments are constantly evolving, a robust application security platform can have a strong influence on minimising the impact of cyber threats. According to officials, Opus aims to deliver security solutions that safeguard its clients and their finances. The partnership’s objective is to help organisations accelerate their digital transformation while ensuring that security is embedded into every stage of their application development process.





Opus’ solution offering





The company’s approach focuses on the customer’s end-to-end value chain, from customer onboarding, through payment initiation to clearing, and final settlements. Opus’ omnichannel solutions include tailor-made mobile POS solutions, location-based applications, digital receipts, NFC, and other proximity payment method services. Also, the company offers wallet provisioning based on hosting development, multi-provider integration, and regulatory compliance, as well as customised mobile app development solutions.



Moreover, Opus aims to enable financial institutions to simplify their payment infrastructures and deliver an effective payment strategy.



Through its services, Opus aims to reduce the issues that providers and users of payment technologies face in the industry, including fragmented customer experience, high integration costs, high legacy maintenance costs, hidden fee structures for merchants, and discrepancies in disputes and chargebacks.

Latest developments from Opus