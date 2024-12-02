Opus launches SaaS solution for KYC procedures

ACP is an entry-level, preconfigured version of ACE (Alacra Compliance Enterprise), a SaaS KYC workflow solution. The solution addresses the operational and regulatory requirements of KYC at all stages of the client lifecycle.

It is designed to deliver a highly-optimized, risk-based approach to KYC with simultaneous searches of beneficial ownership, watchlists, adverse media and more from proprietary data providers and open sources, along with on-going monitoring to detect changes in risk. ACP can be upgraded to ACE as clients’ needs become more complex.