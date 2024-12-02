Optiv Security joins Identity Defined Security Alliance

The Identity Defined Security Alliance provides a blueprint for CISOs to design a comprehensive enterprise identity defined security platform with best practices for integrating best-of-breed security solutions. Optiv’s primary focus will be developing, delivering and supporting fully integrated identity and security solutions for clients.

As identity increasingly becomes the linchpin of the CISO’s security strategies, the Identity Defined Security Alliance was formed to help enterprises keep their data secure and accessible to only the right people at the right time. The Alliance focuses on authenticating and authorizing user identity, as opposed to protecting the endpoint, so enterprises can have the agility they require to protect their employees, customers and partners in a mobile and cloud-centric enterprise.

With Optiv as the premier solutions provider partner, the Alliance takes a formidable next step forward. Optiv is a leading provider of cybersecurity services and integrated solutions that help organizations address their full range of cyber risk and security needs in a customized and integrated fashion through a holistic, lifecycle and strategic approach. For the Alliance, Optiv plans to build out a reference architecture in the companys client lab focused on demonstrating the value of identity data across other areas of cybersecurity, create packaged integration solutions and service bundles, and educate the industry on identity-related issues.

Optiv is a provider of end-to-end cybersecurity solutions. The company helps clients plan, build and run successful cybersecurity programs that achieve business objectives through our depth and breadth of cybersecurity offerings, extensive capabilities and proven expertise in cybersecurity strategy, managed security services, incident response, risk and compliance, security consulting, training and support, integration and architecture services, and security technology.