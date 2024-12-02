Optiv Security expands financial services practice

This practice addresses the risk, compliance and cyber security challenges faced by global financial services organizations as they strive to enable their businesses to operate in a world where everything is linked together.

Optiv’s Financial Services Practice combines the cyber security know-how and experience gleaned from more than 12,000 unique client engagements with technology from leading security product manufacturers to provide businesses with a comprehensive suite of integrated and tailored services in three key areas: security consulting, security operations and security technologies.

Created in 2015 from the merger of Accuvant and FishNet Security, Optiv is a cyber security solutions provider in North America that helps clients plan, build and run successful cyber security programs that achieve business objectives through the depth and breadth of cyber security offerings, extensive capabilities and proven expertise in cyber security strategy, managed security services, incident response, risk and compliance, security consulting, training and support, integration and architecture services, and security technology.