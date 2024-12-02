Optimal Payments integrates Jumios authentication service

As per the agreement, Optimal Payments has integrated Jumio’s Netverify online and mobile ID document authentication service into its NETELLER stored value service. Jumio’s Netverify solution converts customers’ mobile device cameras or webcams into an ID scanning terminal.

This will allow consumers to make payments online in a variety of sectors including entertainment, gaming, retail, financial services, travel and digital content using Jumio’s ID verification technology.

Optimal Payments provides credit-debit card and e-check (Direct Debit) services to retail/point-of-sale, internet and mail-order/telephone-order (MOTO) to merchants in Canada, the US, Europe and the Caribbean.

Jumio is a payments and ID software-as-a-service company that uses proprietary computer vision technology to reduce mobile/online payment and ID friction and fraud. The company was founded in 2010 by CEO Daniel Mattes and is backed by top tier investors including Andreessen Horowitz, Citi Ventures and Facebook Co-Founder, Eduardo Saverin. Jumio operates globally with offices in the US, Europe and Asia.