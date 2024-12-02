Optimal Payments and Demandware enter strategic alliance

Providing an integrated link between Demandware Commerce and Optimal Payments’ NETBANX payment gateway, Optimal Payments will offer Demandware clients a global payment acceptance and fraud management solution.

With Optimal Payments’ NETBANX hosted payment solutions, retailers using the Demandware platform can reduce their PCI DSS compliance requirements and create customer account profiles that store sensitive cardholder data and payment information using tokenization. The new cartridge gives merchants access to a range of fraud-management tools and access transaction data and reports.

Optimal Payments provides credit-debit card and e-check (Direct Debit) services to retail/point of sale, internet, and mail-order/telephone-order (MOTO) to merchants in Canada, the US, Europe and the Caribbean.

The Demandware LINK Technology Partner Program provides Demandware clients with commerce technologies and applications. Demandware allows retailers to adopt third-party technologies.