Optimal IdM to address web fraud with multi-factor authentication service

OAS is a multi-factor authentication (MFA) service that helps prevent phishing and man-in-the-middle attacks by delivering push notifications to a users registered mobile device, which optionally works with fingerprint, enabled systems. OAS includes other MFA options like Time-based One-Time Password (TOTP) and traditional One-Time Passcodes (OTP) that can be sent via Short Message Service (SMS), Email or voice calls. Each can be used as a stand-alone option or in conjunction with a complete Identity Access and Management (IAM) program.

When integrating with an existing system, one can leverage OTPs via SMS, email or voice without storing any information about the user in the cloud service. When using TOTP or push notifications, only device information is stored, which reduces the amount of personal identifiable information that is needed.

Optimal IdM is a global provider of identity management solutions and services providing customizable enterprise level solutions that meet the specific security and scalability needs.