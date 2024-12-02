Operas sync feature hacked with potential data breaches

Opera’s synchronization feature allows people to work across desktop, mobile, and tablet devices. The company said that its servers were hacked and while it blocked those attacks, it believes passwords and account information of some of its users may still have been compromised.

The company has reset password for all the Opera sync accounts and is urging users to change the password on third-party services if they were linked to Opera sync.

Opera has assured that all the credentials saved via sync feature are hashed and salted, saying that even if the data was breached it would be difficult for hackers to make sense of it.

Operas browsers are used by over 350 million people on desktop and mobile devices but only 1.7 million use the sync feature.