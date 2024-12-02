Opera acquires SurfEasy for online privacy protection

A VPN or virtual private network provides an added layer of internet security by encrypting all internet traffic sent to and from your device. SurfEasys solutions secure public Wi-Fi, protect users online identities and unlock websites, giving users online freedom to surf the web without restrictions, from anywhere in the world.

Over 90% of US internet users have concerns about their online privacy and 86% have taken action to protect that privacy, looking for solutions and moderating their online activities, according to the 2015 TRUSTe index.

Opera Software crafts products and services that connect 350 million people to the internet.

SurfEasy provides solutions for protecting customers online privacy and security on smartphone, tablet and computer.