Open Systems Technologies partners with Shufti Pro for KYC provision

Shufti Pro has signed a reseller agreement with Open Systems Technologies, an integrated IT solutions and service provider, to help deliver AI-powered identity verification (KYC) and background screening (AML) solutions to customers serviced by Open Systems Technologies.

Customers of Open Systems Technologies International can now utilise Shufti Pro’s solutions for meeting global AML/KYC compliance targets, enabling frictionless client onboarding, and preventing fraud such as identity theft, account takeover, and money laundering among others.

Shufti Pro currently provides digital KYC, AML and KYB solutions to businesses, with expertise in ID verification. The SaaS provider offers global coverage in 230+ countries and territories with multiple language support.