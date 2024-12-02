Open Identity Exchange adds eight new members

KPMG has also joined the organization, at the Executive Board level. By joining the OIX, these companies are validating and demonstrating their support for OIX as an identity global center.

The diversity of the OIX and these new members, each a leader in their industry sectors, reflects the growing worldwide support for the development and registration of trust frameworks: pre-negotiated sets of business, legal, and technical agreements that provide mutual assurance that online transactions can be trusted.

KPMG, Adobe, Callsign, ComSignTrust, iSignthis, Lumenous, v-auth and T-Mobile join a group of OIX members and digital identity thought leaders including CA Technologies, Equifax, Experian, Google, LexisNexis, Microsoft, PayPal, Ping Identity, SecureKey, Symantec, UK Cabinet Office, Verizon and many other companies and organizations dedicated to accelerating open options for managing digital identities.

The Open Identity Exchange develops and registers trust frameworks: pre-negotiated sets of business, legal, and technical agreements that provide mutual assurance that online transactions can be trusted. OIX is a neutral, technology agnostic, non-profit trade organization where members from across multi-business sectors can come together to share domain expertise, joint research, and pilot projects to test real world use cases to drive the expansion of existing online services and the adoption of new online solutions.