Open GI, Equifax partner to extend fraud solution

The new solution provides access to financial information on UK businesses, including SMEs, and uses a number of indicators to provide details about the financial performance of commercial entities. Through its use of a wide range of data assets, including company accounts, ratios and registered CCJs, the Open GI fraud validation platform provides a complete overview of a company’s risk status.

With this latest addition to the platform, Open GI is working with six data providers and the company plans to add new partners in the following months.