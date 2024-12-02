Open Banking Europe releases Open Banking API Signature Standard draft

The draft addresses concerns about standardisation and security in signing Open Banking APIs and at aligning European APIs onto one security model. OBE and The European Telecommunications Standards Institute (ETSI) have brought together experts from the different PSD2 API Communities such as Berlin Group, STET, SIBS (Portugal), Czech Open Banking, and UK Open Banking (among others).

The profile is geared at meeting the requirements of the ETSI ‘JAdES’ specification, which is currently under development for advanced electronic signatures and seals in line with the EU eIDAS Regulation. The deliverable of this joint effort orchestrated by OBE and ETSI is now made public for industry review and feedback as well as further consultation with relevant standardisation agencies, according to OBE’s official press release.