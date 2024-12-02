OP Financial Group, TietoEVRY partner to pilot biometric payment cards

OP plans to launch next generation biometric payments cards in a bid to address the increased customer demand for safer, more convenient, and hygienic payment methods in physical stores.

Biometric payment cards use fingerprints, which are verified on-card via an integrated fingerprint sensor. This allows for contactless payments even for high-value transactions, without having to use a PIN. Hence, virtually all payments can be carried out without physically touching the payment terminal. The fingerprint is linked with the card by the consumer and the fingerprint template is only stored on the card.