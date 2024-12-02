With the growth of mobile payments in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region, fraud attempts have become increasingly sophisticated. According to Zawya, cybercriminals now use automated attacks to target users, posing significant risks to digital transactions.

In response to these evolving threats, Ooredoo and Evina's collaboration will provide digital service merchants with access to advanced fraud detection systems that can proactively identify and block fraudulent activities in real-time. This initiative aims to offer users a more secure digital experience, minimising the potential for unauthorised charges.

Security and customer experience

Representatives from Ooredoo stated that security and trust are integral to ensuring customer satisfaction and the success of any digital payments ecosystem. The company has highlighted its commitment to improving customer experience across its markets, with the partnership offering added protection against fraud. The AI-powered solution is expected to provide a seamless, secure, and scalable experience that encourages growth for businesses and supports millions of users across the region.

The partnership is part of Ooredoo's efforts to set new security benchmarks for mobile payments within its operating companies, reinforcing confidence in carrier billing and contributing to the sustainable development of digital merchants and services.

Evina officials acknowledged the growing challenge of fraud in the mobile payment industry and congratulated Ooredoo for its proactive steps in addressing security issues. They emphasised that the collaboration would help create a safer and more reliable digital ecosystem across the Middle East, Africa, and Asia, while promoting innovation in the digital payments space.

This partnership was officially announced at MWC 2025 in Barcelona, marking a step forward in Ooredoo's ongoing efforts to enhance the security and accessibility of mobile payments.