Onwelo launches fraud management platform

The platform is composed of the following modules: Data Scientist Sandbox to enable ad-hoc analysis, Information Repository to store data on which analyses are performed, Metadata Repository to store implemented rules and models, Alerts Repository to manage alerts identified in the fraud detection process, Case Management to set up workflows.

The solution is based on Apache Hadoop, an open source software platform for distributed storage and processing of very large data sets.

Onwelo is a Poland-based technology company that specializes in building IT solutions for companies in the financial, insurance, telecommunications, pharmaceutical and FMCG sectors.