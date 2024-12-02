Ontario to introduce privacy legislation for healthcare data

If passed, the amendments would strengthen privacy rules with respect to health records, make it easier to prosecute offences, and increase fines for privacy breaches.

The amendments would include clarifying the authority under which health care providers may collect, use and disclose personal health information in electronic health records, as well as increasing accountability and transparency by making it mandatory to report privacy breaches to the Information and Privacy Commissioner and strengthening the process to prosecute offences under PHIPA by removing the requirement that prosecutions must be commenced within six months of the alleged privacy breach.