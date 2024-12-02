OnRamp Accelerator invests USD 100,000 in Trust Stamp





Participation comes with a USD 100,000 investment into the company’s Series A round of funding and access to gener8tor’s global network of mentors and investors. Trust Stamp wants to explore potential applications for the company’s identity solutions to facilitate customer experience, enhance institutional security, and protect user privacy in the insurance industry.

Trust Stamp empowers organisations to protect themselves and their users through secure identity authentication technology cantered on individual privacy and security. The company’s core solutions enables organisations to adopt biometrics and other anti-fraud initiatives, while protecting personal information from hacks and leaks in compliance with regulatory mandates.