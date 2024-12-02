ONPEX, Web Shield together in the fight against cybercrime

Under the terms of the agreement, ONPEX’s acquirer, PSP, ISO and merchant client base will gain access to Web Shield’s risk management tools. During the on-boarding process for a merchant Web Shield provides a pre-scanning of websites. The company also provides an early warning system for clients against merchant account aggregation and monitors boarded merchants to track any alterations on their websites.

Web Shield is a provider of software solutions for protecting against online crime in the areas of credit card banking and legal transactions.

ONPEX is a global, white-label cloud payment solution combining card processing and alternative payment methods on one omni-channel Platform as a Service (PaaS).

For more information about ONPEX, please check out a detailed profile of this company in our dedicated, industry-specific online companies database.