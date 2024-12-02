ONPEX and Kount enter strategic alliance

The agreement will integrate Kount’s fraud prevention solution ‘Kount Central’ with ONPEX’s cloud based payment platform, making the fraud platform available to all ONPEX users.

ONPEX is a global, white-label cloud payment solution combining card processing and alternative payment methods on one unified, omni-channel platform. ONPEX solutions accelerate international expansion and the development of ISOs, PSPs, banks and developers.

Kount is an all-in-one SaaS platform which enhances fraud detection and enables online businesses accept more orders. Kount’s proprietary technology has reviewed hundreds of millions of transactions and provides protection for global brands. Merchants using Kount can accept more orders from more people in more places.