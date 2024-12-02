Only 37 percent of individuals use identity theft protection

According to the survey, 61% of consumers surveyed claimed that they are more worried about cybersecurity today than they were five years ago. At the same time, 33% of consumers rank protecting their identity as their number one cybersecurity priority ahead of protecting privacy, connected devices, data, and connected home devices. Yet, 28% of consumers have no plans to sign up for a service that monitors and helps protect their identity and personal information.

Research indicates that the primary ways consumers rely on monitoring their identity include:

checking online bank and credit card accounts for unauthorized charges (67%),

checking social media for fraudulent posts (43%),

using credit monitoring services (37%).

The study New Security Priorities in An Increasingly Connected World has drawn the conlcusion that there is a considerable disparity between consumer cybersecurity concerns and behaviours and consumers need to understand that they are vulnerable and should take advantage of services that not only monitor but also protect against fraud.