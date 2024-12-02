Only 33 percent of users like their experience in creating online gaming accounts

The study finds that customer satisfaction around the online account opening process is lower within online gaming than any other sector, including retail, financial services, and online marketplaces.

The consequences of poor online account opening experiences are profound. More than three quarters (77%) of online gamers claim that the account opening process can ‘make or break’ their future relationship with a brand and more than half (53%) have abandoned the process when opening up a new account due to a poor experience.

The report Online Gaming & Account Opening 2020 also reveals the extent to which online gamers recognize the need for robust security and identity verification during the account opening process - 87% feel that security is a very important part of an optimal account creation experience, far ahead of flexibility (61%) and speed and seamlessness (59%).

There is a wide range of reasons why consumers abandon the account opening process. 43% would abandon if the gaming site was unable to verify his or her identity after multiple attempts and 40% would walk away if there were a lack of transparency about why certain personal information is required.

The research uncovers widespread consumer appetite for real-time identity verification as part of a fast and secure account creation process. More than three quarters (77%) of online gamers say that they would be willing to share more personal data with gaming operators that use real-time identity verification to enhance the account opening experience.