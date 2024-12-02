Online users are still careless about online transaction fraud

According to a report conducted by Kaspersky Lab and B2B International, cybercriminals are not only interested in bank card numbers, but login credentials for online banking and e-payment accounts are also in their sights.

However, 31% of respondents admitted they paid little attention to the security levels of the websites where they enter their personal or financial data.

Findings indicate that one out five users takes no steps to protect the passwords used to access these sensitive resources, while 16% declared that cybercrime in which money is taken is a rare occurrence and is unlikely to happen to them.

The research reveals that 58% of Android smartphones have a security solution installed. 31% of smartphones and 41% of Android tablets do not even have such basic protection as setting a password to unblock the advice before use.

Over the last 12 months, 33% of respondents reported that they had received suspicious e-mails claiming to be from a bank and asking for password or other information. 14% of users were redirected to web pages that asked for credentials to enter their e-payment accounts.