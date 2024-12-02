Online travel fraud goes up during summer months

According to a recent report by iovation, overall and mobile transactions for booking flights, hotels and rental cars increase significantly over the summer months of June, July and August.

The amount of online travel transactions during an average summer month in 2015 was eight% higher than a typical month the rest of the year, 39% higher in 2014 and 3% higher in 2013.

Travel transactions conducted from a mobile device during an average summer month in 2015 were 14% higher than a typical month the rest of the year, 40% higher in 2014 and 36% higher in 2013.

The amount of fraudulent online travel transactions during an average summer month in 2015 was 9% higher than a typical month the rest of the year, 9% higher in 2014 and 23% higher in 2013. Much like legitimate mobile purchases, online travel fraud originating from a mobile device increased during the summer months. It increased 18% during an average summer month in 2015, 11% in 2014 and 23% in 2013.

Android devices saw the largest increase in online travel transactions conducted from them during an average summer month in 2015 (16%) compared to a typical month the rest of the year followed by iPhones (13%). In 2014, Windows desktops and laptops (39%) saw the biggest increase followed by Macs (36%). In 2013, iPhones saw the biggest increase (59%) followed by Android phones (57%).