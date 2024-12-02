Online shoppers protect themselves from online fraud on holiday season

According to a report conducted by Experian’s ProtectMyID service, 95% of respondents planned to shop at physical stores, 86% expected to shop online, and 41% intended to shop online using mobile devices. The fact that most of the respondents planned to shop online, quite a few of them using mobile devices, does not mean they are confident about online shopping safety. In fact, 30% reported feeling that online shopping is less safe than shopping at a physical store.

Findings indicate that 40% of those polled said they would pay with cash to eliminate the chance of identity theft.

Those surveyed felt that online shopping is riskier than shopping at a physical store. 67% of consumers reported that they check to make sure a website is secure before shopping. Another 61% reported that they take care to log out of shopping accounts after completing a transaction.

The research quizzed over 1,000 adults about their plans for shopping, and for protecting themselves.