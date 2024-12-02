Online privacy may be hard to find, if not gone, by 2025

According to a report conducted by The Pew Research Center, a majority of experts agree that current expectations of digital privacy may be completely gone by 2025.

More than 2,500 experts weighed in on security, liberty and privacy online and whether there will be a privacy-rights infrastructure in place by 2025 that will allow people to protect their personal data.

Findings reveal that, of the respondents, 55% said no, that will not happen, while 45% found this a reasonable outcome. They all agreed, however, that there is something inherently public about the internet.

One respondent suggested that as the internet continues to expand, the very idea of privacy will become a secondary activity.