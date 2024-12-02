Online payments providers affected by consumers fraud-related fears

According to a survey conducted by Kaspersky Lab and B2B International, 42% of users would use online payment systems more often if they felt they were protected from cyber fraud.

Findings indicate that 62% of users fear financial fraud on the internet, while 40% of those who make payments online are sure that even the official mobile applications offered by financial companies require more protection before they are truly secure. In addition, 37% of users report terminating a financial operation in the middle of the process because they were unsure about the security of the transaction.

Research reveals that 60% of respondents said they would prefer companies that offer additional security measures to protect financial data. Moreover, 75% of those surveyed expect banks, online payment systems, and online stores to protect their computers and mobile devices from financial fraud.

Many users are aware that they need to implement their own security measures in addition to the protections offered by their payment providers. While 20% of users place full responsibility for the security of financial transactions on the banks and 15% believe they themselves are solely responsible, 60% of those surveyed believe that both users and banks should be responsible for the protection of financial information.