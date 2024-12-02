Online payment fraud ranks as one of the most significant threats for digital marketplaces





The study shows that online payment fraud is a particular concern for marketplaces that connect buyers with third-party sellers of goods and services. 81% of goods and services marketplace organisations say that online payment fraud is one of their biggest threats, compared with 78% for taxi app companies and 68% for online food delivery companies.

Account takeover, where fraudsters obtain a customer’s account login details and use them for illegal activity, is another significant threat facing these companies. 79% of taxi app firms, 74% of food delivery services, and 69% of goods and services marketplaces all say that account takeover is one of their biggest fraud threats.

Account takeover appears in the top three list of fraud threats for 74% of online food delivery companies, which is higher than the proportion of companies in the same sector (68%) listing online payment fraud as one of their top three threats.