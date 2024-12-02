Onfido's biometric identity solution offered to non-profit organisations





The company is giving its selfie-based identity solution to any such non-profit or charity operating in the healthcare, home care, or education spaces for free for a period of six months. Onfido has already put this initiative into action. For instance, Florence, an organisation that supplies registered nurses to care homes in the UK, is now taking advantage of Onfido’s offer, this biometric solution is also now being used to verify individuals who have been tested for COVID-19.

Onfido asserts that weekly volumes in the online healthcare and pharmacies space have gone up 345%, while weekly volumes in remittances and payment have grown by 37%. Moreover, many analysts anticipate a shift away from contact-based biometric authentication, and toward the kind of contactless authentication supported by Onfido’s selfie-based system, which uses facial recognition to match end users to their official identity documents.