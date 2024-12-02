Onfido teams up Entify, expands in Eastern Europe

Via this agreement, Onfido aims to grow its presence in Eastern Europe and to enable enterprises with Digital Access as a Service (DAaaS) that encompasses digital registration, identity verification, and re-authentication solutions. The reason Entify selected Onfido is the fact that it wants to automate identity verification, facilitating pass rates and accuracy, while reducing fraud.

The partnership will allow enterprises to identify users representing legal entities and verify their documents for KYC and KYCC (Know Your Corporate Customer) efficiently, while remaining compliant. Thus, through an automated approach using innovative document analysis and biometric tech, organisations can reduce onboarding time from weeks to minutes, facilitating end-user experience, and reducing fraud exposure.