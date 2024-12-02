Onfido research finds increase in ID fraud

The report reveals that the risk of identity fraud has increased significantly with attacks occurring more frequently since the start of the pandemic. Over the past 12 months, the average identity document (ID) fraud rate grew by 41% over the previous year. The average ID fraud rate reached 5.8% - up from 4.1% the previous year (Oct 2018-2019).

In addition, fraudulent activity peaked in July and August. Large parts of Europe have encountered a ‘second wave’ and re-entered lockdown. This, coupled with the spike in online activity for the holiday shopping season led Onfido to predict that fraud rates would start to climb again in the last few months of the year.

The explosion in ID fraud since the beginning of the pandemic has also given rise to a number of new trends for identity fraud: