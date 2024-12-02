Onfido partners with TSB to augment onboarding

By using Onfido’s identity verification system through TSB’s mobile app, where 80% of the bank’s new customers sign up, TSB says the process can be accelerated. It has also taken the opportunity to review its onboarding flow, reducing the number of questions to open an account from 49 down to 22, and ensuring that the sign-up process meets the standards set by the Royal National Institute for the Blind.

Onfido representatives stated that they are happy to be working with UK banks such as TSB to help them evolve and meet their customers’ changing digital needs. They further emphasised that security and a smooth user experience play a big role for banks when it comes to building trust with their customers.



