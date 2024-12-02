Onfido partners with Salesforce

This enables Salesforce customers to activate identity verification in a matter of a few clicks to help drive onboarding efficiency together with Know Your Customer (KYC) compliance.





Identity verification and Salesforce, Onfido collaboration details

Based on the information detailed in the press release, Financial Services Cloud customers are now provided with access to a suite of Onfido’s services, including its library of global identity verification tools, Studio, its identity orchestration product, and Atlas AI, Onfido’s anti-bias artificial intelligence software.

Furthermore, the tools can be integrated with Onfido’s Smart Capture Link, which helps enable Salesforce customers to leverage low-code technology to verify the identity of prospective and existing customers in an increasingly expedited manner.

The announcement also states that up to this point, Salesforce customers have been able to use Onfido’s app only in the Salesforce AppExchange to decrease friction in the onboarding process. Through the implementation of Onfido, UK-based credit union Nottingham Building Society was enabled to modernise its services to better serve its customers, with Scott Devereaux, Head of Innovation, The Nottingham stating that Onfido allows them to remove paper and form filling by bringing forth facial recognition and document verification which helps expedite the onboarding process and assists the company in building trust with customers.











The press release further highlights that the new pre-built Financial Service Cloud integration helps simplify the creation of an Onfido onboarding process, as by switching on the Onfido app in their dashboard, Financial Services Cloud customers have the option to add ID and biometric checks to their onboarding process in an easy manner.

Commenting on the news, Eran Agrios, SVP & GM of Financial Services, Salesforce said that Financial Services Cloud is a solution for financial institutions wanting to provide quality service experiences while also creating increased efficiencies across internal teams, and with the Onfido integration being available for Financial Services Cloud customers, organisations are offered the technology in a single platform to easily make customer identity verification increasingly secure.

Onfido CMO Nate Skinner added that the company is looking forward to integrating its identity verification services for Salesforce Financial Services Cloud customers, stating that the partnership further pushes Onfido’s ability to decrease customer acquisition costs with simplified integration that prioritises security and protection.

A global CRM company, Salesforce helps companies no matter the size and industry to transform digitally and create a 360° view of their customers.

Onfido aims to simplify digital identity, with its Real Identity Platform enabling businesses to tailor verification methods to individual needs in a no-code orchestration layer, combining document and biometric verification, data sources, and passive fraud signals, whereas Atlas AI helps power the platform’s fully automated, end-to-end identity verification.