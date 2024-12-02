Onfido partners with Bondora, Voima Gold, EstateGuru for identity verification





The reason behind this collaboration is to securely manage and facilitate access to their financial services for local and international users. By integrating Onfido’s AI-powered ID verification service, these companies can establish secure user onboarding in a matter of seconds using just a photo of a government ID and a selfie. Onfido first checks that the government ID seems genuine, and then matches it to the user’s face drawing upon unique expertise in over 4,500 document types from 195 countries, before comparing it to the user’s face using biometrics. This ensures the person presenting the identity is its legitimate owner and is physically present.

Onfido partnered with Bondora, Europe’s peer-to-peer lending platforms, to streamline the onboarding and KYC processes to its 125,000 investors across 37 countries. Voima Gold is a Finland-based fintech company that offers gold-backed digital accounts for global clients. Voima Gold’s Voima Account allows customers to securely buy, sell, and store physical gold. Onfido’s identity verification enables Voima Gold to identify their customer base remotely in a scalable way while mitigating fraud. Also, the Pan-European marketplace for property financing and investing EstateGuru and Onfido have partnered to automate KYC and AML compliance processes, creating a secure, yet frictionless user experience.