Onfido partners The Access Group, Amiqus

The collaboration follows the companies’ need for a global provider to automate identity verification in a seamless and secure manner, with Onfido set to support their candidate screening process, Right to Work, and DBS checks according to Digital Identity and Attributes Trust Framework by leveraging its Real Identity Platform.





Details on what the partnership entails

When commenting on the announcement, The Access Group officials have stated that by leveraging Onfido Studio, the company is enabled to create an improved user journey, modifying the way in which candidates can prove their digital identity. As advised in the press release, the company went to full production in a matter of four weeks, having provided more than 3,000 identity verification checks for Right to Work screenings in the two weeks that followed, leveraging the agility of the Studio solution to scale their operation.

Furthermore, Onfido’s AI and biometric solution gives organisations the chance to carry out online identity verifications, enabling them to achieve know your customer (KYC) and anti-money laundering (AML) compliance at scale, with the assurance of working with an accredited identity service provider (IDSP).

Amiqus officials stated that public sector organisations and regulated businesses are adapting to deliver digitally enabled service models, with user and employee expectations towards a simple online process being a significant driver of this way of working. Following the Onfido partnership, the company joins this new approach, powering background checks and screenings. By offering high levels of identity proofing, the company believes that applicants will be enabled to prove their status and manage onboarding processes no matter the time and place, with photocopying and in-person manual review becoming things of the past.











Onfido representatives advised that businesses that have a need for verifying users’ identity for Right to Work, Right to Rent status, DBS, or access regulated products or services are enabled to simplify this process with digital identity verification, which is also thought to help improve accuracy and reduce fraud. Furthermore, as the company has also been awarded high confidence certification from the UK Digital Identity and Attributes Trust Framework, it believes that its customers are provided with the continued assurance that Onfido meets trust standards.





The UK Digital Identity and Attributes Trust Framework certification

Apart from the collaboration announcement, Onfido announced that it had achieved certification for high confidence profile H1A under the UK Digital Identity and Attributes Trust Framework, which helps serve use cases where digital identity verification requires a higher confidence level.

The trust framework is part of the UK government’s plan in simplifying and securing how people prove their identity online, detailing a set of rules that organisations should adhere to in order to provide secure and trustworthy digital identity. Furthermore, the Home Office advises that companies use identity service providers that meet the trust framework standards when carrying out screening checks for Right to Work, Right to Rent and Disclosure and Barring Service (DBS).

Open Identity Exchange officials commented in the press release on the certification from the UK Digital Identity and Attributes Trust Framework, stating that it gives organisations across multiple sectors the assurance that verified providers of the likes of Onfido can care for their use cases, particularly in instances where there’s a requirement for a high level of assurance.