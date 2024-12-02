Onfido offers Scrive its biometric identity verification





The company is an e-signature and document management specialist, and will be leveraging Onfido’s technology to provide better global coverage for its customers. Scrive tech enables e-signatures for many European schemes, but the international utility is limited if they cannot deliver e-signatures in areas without a trusted eID programme.

As part of the agreement, Onfido will help to bridge that gap. The company’s document recognition platform is compatible with more than 4,500 identity documents from 195 different countries. Thus, people all over the world will be able to use the service to take a photo of their official government ID and then take a selfie to confirm their identity before using Scrive.