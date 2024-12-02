Onfido, Moflix, yallo join forces for mobile subscriptions





The mobile subscription includes a facilitated identity verification process that helps to reduce customer onboarding time by 90% – from 30 minutes to three minutes.

Onfido has partnered with the digital interaction platform service provider Moflix to ease identity verification for yallo’s new on-demand service. Dubbed yallo swype, the solution is a flexible subscription-based platform where customers onboard onto a network contract remotely and pay one low fee with no term limits. The results of this partnership include:

90% reduction in time to verify a customer;

100 days deployment, compared to years with legacy systems;

Onboarding new users with customer-first account opening at scale;

Driving down cost per customer acquired, as there is less time spent on internal processes.

Onfido’s AI-powered identity verification solution allows applicants to simply take a photo of their government-issued identity document (ID) and the company checks if the ID seems fraudulent or genuine, thus increasing trust on the platform while reducing fraud and risk. yallo is able to verify customers at the start of their journey anywhere, anytime, through a user-friendly online experience that meets regulatory requirements.